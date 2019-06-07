Man arrested for plotting Times Square attack

NEW YORK CITY (WNBC) – A New York City man has been arrested for allegedly wanting to either shoot-up or bomb Times Square.
Police say the man, whose name has not been released, talked about wanting to get and use a suicide bomb vest.
He was arrested after authorities say he tried to buy guns with their serial numbers removed on Thursday.
According to senior law enforcement officials, the Queens man has been under surveillance for some time and was being closely monitored by authorities.
Officials say there is no imminent threat to Times Square but law enforcement is taking the alleged threats seriously.
The man is scheduled to appear in federal court later Friday.
Because of its iconic global status, Times Square has been a frequent target for aspiring terrorists.