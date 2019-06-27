Man arrested for public indecency at Lithia Park playground

ASHLAND, Ore. – A registered sex offender was arrested for exposing himself to children at an Ashland playground.
The Ashland Police Department said at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, 50-year-old Gerald Beckwith Sanders III was at the Lithia Park playground when he reportedly exposed himself near children, urinated and made statements about being the “boogie man.”
Officers said there is no indication Sanders made physical contact with any children.
Sanders—identified as a local transient—was taken into custody for public indecency, disorderly conduct and for violating the terms of his probation. Sanders will be prohibited from entering Ashland parks for six months, police said.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department.