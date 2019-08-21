Home
Man arrested for setting fires near Weed, California

YREKA, Calif. – A man was arrested for setting multiple fires west of Weed, California.

CAL FIRE’s Siskiyou Unit said on August 20, 60-year-old Patrick James Davi allegedly “willfully and maliciously set fire to forest land” along Gazelle Callahan Road.

Davi was booked into the Siskiyou County Jail for charges of felony arson and misdemeanor burning without a permit.

As fire danger remains high across the State of California, firefighters are using this latest case as an opportunity to remind the public to be vigilant in their preparedness and aware of suspicious activity.

