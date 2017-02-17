Man arrested for sexual abuse

Medford, Ore. — A Jackson County business owner is accused of sex abuse and investigators said there could be more victims out there.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation late 2016. McLaughlin was first arrested in December after a search warrant was ordered on his home. Further investigation led to the discovery of more victims.
A grand jury indicted 46-year-old Donald McLaughlin on charges, including sexual abuse, on Wednesday. McLaughlin is the owner of White City Metals and Klamath City Metals. McLaughlin’s bail is set at $1 million.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Steve Bohn with the Sheriff’s Office at 541-774-6168.
