Man arrested for sexual, physical assault

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A Central Point man was arrested for allegedly sexually and physically assaulting a female victim.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on March 9, 26-year-old Jamal William Claybourne traveled to Agate Lake with a female, held her against her will and physically and sexually assaulted her. She reportedly suffered burns and other injuries.
According to JCSO, Claybourne was arrested at his Medford workplace on the morning of March 12. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on multiple charges including assault, sexual abuse, rape, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call JSCO at 541-774-8333. Reference case number 18-4775.