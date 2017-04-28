Man arrested for sexually abusing teen

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly transporting a 15-year-old girl into the state and raping her.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota Todd Cardoso traveled to Redding, California to pick up the teen. He then took her back to southern Oregon.
On April 27, detectives served a search warrant on his tent on a rural property on Bigham Brown Road in Eagle Point.
Cardoso was arrested and booked on multiple sex abuse and criminal mistreatment charges.
Deputies said the girl was safety reunited with her guardian.
Detectives said the case is ongoing. If you have any information, call Detective Steve Bohn at 541-774-6800. Refer to case number 17-8285.