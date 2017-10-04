Man arrested for stabbing 79-year-old woman

Medford, Ore. – Police arrested a man in what they call a “bizarre” stabbing case in Medford.
On September 2 at approximately 9:15 p.m., police responded to a reported stabbing in the 300 block of West Jackson Street. At that location, officers found a 79-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Medford police said the woman was visiting a man who lived at the home, identified as 32-year-old Ryan Lynn Clark. It became apparent to investigators Clark had some sort of emotional break down when he stabbed the woman. He then fled the area. Police pointed out Clark has no familial relation to the victim.
Clark was located the next day and arrested for possession of methamphetamine while police continued their investigation.
MPD said on October 4, Clark was arraigned in a Medford courtroom for a charge related to the stabbing, assault in the first degree.