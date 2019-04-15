Home
Man arrested for stabbing stranger in the neck

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man is behind bars for allegedly stabbing a person walking in central Medford.

Police said on April 14, a person wearing headphones was walking in the area of Crater Lake Avenue and Stevens Street when a man suddenly came up behind him and stabbed him in the neck.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jeffrey Allen Yost, fled the area but was later arrested for attempted murder and assault.

The victim was treated at a local hospital. His current condition was not released by police.

