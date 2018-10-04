Man arrested for starting fire at Sis-Q-Motel

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was arrested for arson following a hotel fire in Medford.
According to the Medford Police Department, a fire started at the Sis-Q Motel on South Riverside Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found room 114 on the second floor fully engulfed in flames.
All six people in the hotel evacuated when the fire started.
The man who was staying in room 114, 34-year-old Jesus Ernesto Garcia, was not at the hotel when crews arrived.
Investigators believe Garcia started the fire. He was eventually found and charged with arson and a parole violation for failure to register as a sex offender.