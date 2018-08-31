Man arrested for stealing $20,000 diamond in Brookings

BROOKINGS, Ore. – A man is now behind bars for stealing a diamond from a jewelry store in Brookings.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on August 14, a man swiped a diamond valued at $20,000 from Harbrook Jewelers. He ran from the store and jumped into the passenger seat of a black truck and left the area. However, investigators determined the suspect arrived at the store using a different vehicle, a silver BMW convertible. The BMW was driven away from the scene by a woman after the crime.
At the time, the Brookings Police Department was investigating a similar incident where jewelry was stolen from a Fred Meyer store. The stolen item was eventually found at a pawn shop in Crescent City.
On August 15, the BMW was found parked at a campsite a couple of miles south of the Oregon-California border. A man and woman matching the description of those involved in the August 14 theft were found at the scene. The man was identified as 52-year-old Jonathan Hunley.
According to CCSO, the pair denied any involvement with the thefts and allowed Del Norte County deputies to search their tent. However, they wouldn’t allow the vehicle to be searched, so investigators had to apply for a search warrant. Before the warrant was served, Hunley left the area on foot.
Once the warrant was authorized, deputies said they found a large quantity of heroin inside the vehicle.
On August 16, Hunley was found staying at a hotel in Hiouchi, California. He was arrested and booked into the Del Norte County Jail on local charges.
On August 21, Hunley was transported to Oregon to be lodged in Curry County, where he was charged with two counts of aggravated theft.