Man arrested for stealing elderly woman’s mobility scooter

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police arrested a man who allegedly stole an elderly woman’s mobility scooter last month.
The Rogue River Police Department said on February 26, the woman’s scooter was stolen from a church property. Eventually, it was recovered, though it had been painted.
The suspect was later identified as Steven Staker. He was spotted driving through Rogue River on March 8 and led officers on a vehicle chase, which was ended by police for safety reasons.
On March 11, officers were able to arrest Staker, who is charged with theft, criminal mistreatment, attempting to elude, reckless driving and reckless endangering.