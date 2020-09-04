Man arrested for allegedly taking ‘upskirt’ photos in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of a female who was shopping in Grants Pass.
Police said between mid-August and the beginning of September, they received several complaints about three to four men following shoppers in grocery stores and retailers along the Grants Pass Parkway. The men didn’t appear to be shopping and were described as Hispanic, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said.
On September 2, police were alerted to a similar situation that happened at the Grants Pass Walmart. After investigating the latest report, officers arrested 33-year-old Juan Soldevilla for allegedly taking “upskirt” photos of at least one female shopper. He was charged with sex abuse, sexual harassment, and invasion of privacy.
Police said they’re working with businesses to identify the other men involved.