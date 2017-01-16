Man arrested for threatening wife with nail-filled bat

Cornelius, Ore. – A Portland-area man was arrested after he reportedly threatened his wife with a nail-filled baseball bat he made to protect his children from scary clowns.
The Oregonian reports police responded to the home of Matija Belavic after he threatened his wife during an argument.
Belavic left the home, but police found him a short time later walking down the street. They said alcohol may have played a factor in the altercation.
Balavic reportedly threatened his wife with a weaponized baseball bat he called “the clown tickler”. He told police he made the weapon in October during the nationwide scare of people dressed as scary clowns. He said the bat created to show his children he’d protect them from a clown attack.
Belavic was arrested on suspicion of menacing.