Man arrested for throwing rocks at Medford In-N-Out & menacing customers

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was arrested for menacing customers and employees at a popular Medford restaurant.

Police said at about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, an MPD officer was near In-N-Out Burger on Crater Lake Highway when he heard a business alarm going off.

When the officers checked the area, they found a broken window with a man inside the business.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Logan Carranza-Legarda, was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail for criminal mischief and trespassing.

The same day, after being released from jail, Carranza-Legarda went back to In-N-Out and started throwing rocks through the restaurant’s windows, investigators said.

He then allegedly walked into the business armed with a knife and menaced several people inside.

According to MPD, customers and employees hid under tables and inside bathrooms during the incident.

Officers reportedly responded quickly and there were no reported injuries.

Carranza-Legarda was taken to the Jackson County Jail once again. He faces numerous charges including violation of a release agreement, menacing, criminal mischief, and theft.