Man arrested in connection to armed robbery at Medford Dutch Bros

MEDFORD, Ore. – A 34-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a robbery at a Dutch Bros in Medford Tuesday night.

According to Medford police, officers responded to the report of a robbery at the coffee stand on the corner of Crater Lake Highway and Whittle Avenue around 8:50 p.m.

MPD says the suspect, later identified as Raymond William Mathes, was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the employee.

The employee was able to close the window, get onto the floor, and call police.

Following the incident, Mathes took off southbound on Whittle Avenue riding a black electric scooter.

Officers with MPD caught up with Mathes Wednesday night after recognizing the scooter. After a short police chase and brief struggle, Mathes was arrested.

At the time of his arrest, police say Mathes had an air rifle and an air pistol on him.

Mathes is in jail on a probation violation while police continue to investigate this case. He could face multiple charges including robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

