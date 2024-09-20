Man arrested in connection to July homicide of 89-year-old Myrtle Point man

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. – A 33-year-old man is behind bars on second degree murder charges in connection to the July death of an 89-year-old Myrtle Point man.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8 p.m. on July 26, dispatch received a report of a structure fire at a home on Lampa Lane.

Upon arrival, an 89-year-old man tentatively identified as Frank Sherman Sr., was found inside the home and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man died of his injuries on July 27 and police say the cause of death is a result of homicidal violence.

Shortly thereafter officers identified 33-year-old Ian Greer as a person of interest after learning he was seen speaking to a woman near the scene of the fire.

During the investigation, police tracked Greer to a property on Trinity Lane in Coquille. He was arrested with the assistance of a K-9 officer and booked into the Coos County Jail on Thursday.

Evidence against Greer indicating second degree murder and first degree arson were also revealed during the investigation.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Coos Bay Police Department, Coquille Fire Department, Oregon State Police, Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office and the United States Marshals Service.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.