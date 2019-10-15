Man arrested in connection with fatal Josephine County crash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A local man was arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Josephine County.
Oregon State Police said on the evening of September 27, 46-year-old Freddie Tillett of Grants Pass was reportedly driving recklessly on southbound on Highway 99. Near milepost 3, Tillett crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a car driven by 39-year-old Brenda Reinert. She didn’t survive the crash.
Tillett sustained serious injuries in the crash.
On October 13, Tillett was placed under arrest in Lane County, charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.