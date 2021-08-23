Man arrested in connection with Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was arrested after shots were fired in downtown Portland Sunday.
65-year-old Gresham resident Dennis G. Anderson was taken into custody just minutes after he allegedly fired a gun in the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street.
Anderson was booked in the Multnomah County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He has since been released.
Numerous witnesses were in the area and video of the incident spread widely on social media showing a man firing a handgun from a sidewalk.
The incident happened after Proud Boys clashed with Antifa counter-protesters in Portland Sunday during “Summer of Love” event. However, police didn’t say if the incidents were linked in any way.