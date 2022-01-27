Man arrested in Grants Pass for parental kidnapping

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested for custodial kidnapping in Grants Pass.

Investigators said 30-year-old Jonathan Z. Rios transported his child from California to Oregon and refused to take the 4-year-old back to the custodial mother.

On January 26, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the situation and tracked Rios to an address in the 5000 block of Cloverlawn Drive in Grants Pass.

Rios was seen leaving the residence and was arrested without incident on Beacon Drive near the Grants Pass Parkway.

Deputies said the child was found and arrangements were made for the mother to regain physical custody.

Rios was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for the alleged kidnapping and later transported to California to face charges.