Man arrested on child sex abuse charges in Josephine County

MERLIN, Ore. – A man is behind bars in the Josephine County Jail for numerous charges related to child sex abuse.
Oregon State Police said on November 3, detectives started an investigation into accusations of child sex abuse in Josephine County.
On Monday, November 9, OSP served a search warrant at an address in the 3500 block of Quartz Creek Road in Merlin.
During the search, 55-year-old David Todd Campa reportedly tried to run out of the back of the residence, but he was quickly detained.
OSP said Campa was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for two counts of sex abuse in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the first degree, and one count of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
Detectives released no further information about the case.
Campa is scheduled to appear in court on November 18.