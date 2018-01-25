Man arrested for online sexual corruption of a child

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass are concerned a man who is behind bars for luring a minor may have additional victims.
On January 19, a concerned parent contacted police about 25-year-old Jesse David Perez. The parent said Perez was contacting juvenile girls online.
Following an investigation, Perez was arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on one charge of luring a minor and one charge of online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is concerned Perez may have been in contact with other juvenile girls via several social media platforms.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying other potential victims. If you have any information about this case, contact Detective Heather Derrick at 541-450-6260.