Man arrested for robbing Medford Dutch Bros.

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police have arrested a man who they believe robbed a Medford Dutch Bross stand on December 18.
On Friday, police arrested 46-year-old Jason Lee Swindler in connection with the robbery. MPD credited high-quality surveillance cameras and tips for the arrest.
Police believe he may be responsible for more robberies.
According to MPD, Swindler was recently released from prison for robbing an Ashland bank in 2012.
“Baristas can breathe a sigh of relief, but only for a moment as we believe last night’s robbery of Back Rock Coffee on Biddle Road was most likely someone else,” MPD wrote. “Stay vigilant out there, folks.”