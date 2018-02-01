Home
Man arrested on sex abuse charges, additional victims sought

Man arrested on sex abuse charges, additional victims sought

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Otis Darrell Huey

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police arrested a man for allegedly sexually abusing a victim over a period of several years.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said they received a report from the Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division regarding 51-year-old Otis Darrell Huey.

GPDPS took over the investigation and obtained a victim statement alleging ongoing sexual abuse committed by Huey over the last seven years in the Grants Pass area.

Detectives contacted Huey on Thursday, February 1. Following an interview, he was arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on five counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Police believe Huey may have additional victims. Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Robert Shaw at 541-450-6260.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics