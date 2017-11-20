Man arrested for Yreka stabbing

YREKA, Calif. – A man was arrested for a stabbing at a Yreka apartment complex.
The Yreka Police Department said officers responded to Shasta Terrace Apartments on Miner Street at about 4:47 Friday evening.
As one officer was arriving at the scene, he saw a man running down the street and ordered him to stop. As the man turned, the officer saw blood on his hands and face. The officer took out his gun and took the man, later identified as Malachi Bobby Joe Simmons, into custody without incident.
The unidentified male victim, who had been stabbed with a knife numerous times, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A knife was found in a backyard near the crime scene.
Simmons was booked into the Siskiyou County Jail and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.