Man attempts to hijack train in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A man was arrested for trying to hijack passenger a train in northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said at about 1:20 Monday morning, a man jumped on board a moving Amtrak train while it was passing between the communities of Mt. Shasta and Dunsmuir.
The man, identified as 26-year-old Dylan Thomas Baldini, was reportedly intoxicated, shirtless, and showing signs of hostility. Police said he tried to operate the train’s controls and activated the whistle a number of times. He also tried to engage the train’s “emergency stop mode,” which could have placed everyone on the train in danger.
Crew members aboard the train were afraid of Baldini and didn’t approach him.
A Mt. Shasta Police Department officer eventually too Baldini into custody in the area of Mott Road and Old State Road.
According to deputies, Baldini was charged with trespassing, public intoxication, and hindering the safe operation of a train. All three charges are misdemeanors.
Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “We are grateful the prompt response from SCSO, MSPD, and CHP helped to mitigate what could have been a very dangerous outcome on a moving train, which obviously involved actions that potentially jeopardized the safety of passengers, crew, and other in the community.”
The case remains under investigation.