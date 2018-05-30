Man breaks in to several East Medford for-sale homes

East Medford, Ore. — Several newly-constructed homes were broken into in east Medford. Now, the search for the suspect continues. The crimes are leaving the contractors who built the homes – frustrated and confused. They said the damage is costing them thousands, but what was taken from inside doesn’t make much sense.
Over the course of the last two weeks, contractors have been dealing with showing up to their houses with broken glass on the ground and damage to the fixtures inside and out. The contractors who built the house are asking for the public’s help – to find the suspect.
“Guy comes up, tries to break into my house, checks front door – can’t get it open, goes to the back door – tries to pry it open, can’t get it open,” said Brian Tokar, owner of Brian Tokar Construction.
The suspect’s first attempt Thursday night, was unsuccessful. So he tries again – on Saturday. This time, he comes equipped.
“At 6:58 a.m. With a pry bar, a big pry bar, pries the back sliding glass door open, goes in, attempts to steal the TV, drops the TV, breaks the TV,” Tokar said.
The suspect – still, wasn’t done.
“Runs in and out of the house a couple times, back and forth to his vehicle, coming back with more tools and leaves with just a sound bar,” Tokar said.
Tokar t says the sound bar costs $250, which he said the suspect partially broke in the process of stealing it.
“Better hope the cops catch him before I do,” Tokar said.
Compare that to more than $6,000 worth of damage to the house, just to get inside.
“Nine times out of ten, it comes out of the contractor’s pocket,” Tokar said.
He says it’s frustrating, for fellow contractors in the area as well.
“I know he’s been in at least four other houses,” Tokar said.
Now, with the suspect caught on camera – he’s hoping this footage will end his crime streak.
“We need to either run him out of town or get him behind bars,” Tokar said.
Contractors said they are more than confident, he’ll be back. They’re asking the public to take a good look at his photo and keep an eye out.
MPD have identified the burglar as 28-year-old Cameryn Geiger. According to police, he is believed to be living in his 1993 Dodge Dakota pick-up, Oregon plate VST-396. Police said he is known to frequent both Medford and Grants Pass. If you see him or have any information, you’re asked to call police.
