Man calls 911 to report shooting in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a reported shooting in White City.
At around 1:30 a.m. on August 11, a man called 911 to report being shot. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and found the man had suffered a minor graze wound on his torso, as well as a laceration on his arm.
JCSO says that the victim was unable to provide many details of the incident, but described a verbal and physical altercation between himself and two Hispanic men prior to being shot. According to the victim the two men left on foot, headed toward a nearby mobile home park.
The victim described one of the men as approximately 25 years old, with slick black hair and a full beard, wearing a puffy jacket. The second man was said to be wearing a black sweatshirt.
The incident occurred near a playground next to the White City library.
Deputies are seeking information about the incident and believe that others may have been present prior to, or during, the incident. JCSO is asking anyone with information to call their tip line at (541) 774-8333 and refer to case #18-16798.