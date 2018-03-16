Man caught with over 36 pounds of meth in Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. – Over 36 pounds of methamphetamine was found during a highway stop east of Bend.
According to Oregon State Police, a trooper pulled over a 2018 Nissan Versa on with Mexican license plates on Highway 20 near milepost 18. The stop was made because the vehicle was speeding.
OSP said a K-9 alerted to the presence of illicit materials inside the vehicle. A subsequent search resulted in the seizure of over 36 pounds of meth.
The driver was identified as 28-year-old Michel Alberto Fuentes Burgos from Sonora, Mexico. He was arrested and lodged in jail for unlawful possession, delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine.
A follow-up investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen in Sonora, Mexico.
Additional charges will be forwarded on to prosecutors for consideration.