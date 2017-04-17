Home
Man celebrates 101 Easters in Rogue Valley

Man celebrates 101 Easters in Rogue Valley

Local News Top Stories , , ,

Medford, Ore., — A Medford man has now enjoyed more than 100 Easters in the Rogue Valley.

Russ Brown is 101 years old.

With 4 kids, 7 grand kids and 7 great grand kids, he says he has a life full of joy.

But even with his old age, he says there’s no secret to living a long life, he just makes sure he has something to do every single day.

“I just get up and have a regular routine, I have things to do every day. There’s no, I don’t just sit around!”

Russ says he walks about half a mile every day and thinks he’ll live to 105.

In 2010 there were almost 700 centurions in the state of Oregon, only 117 of those being men.

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics