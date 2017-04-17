Man celebrates 101 Easters in Rogue Valley

Medford, Ore., — A Medford man has now enjoyed more than 100 Easters in the Rogue Valley.
Russ Brown is 101 years old.
With 4 kids, 7 grand kids and 7 great grand kids, he says he has a life full of joy.
But even with his old age, he says there’s no secret to living a long life, he just makes sure he has something to do every single day.
“I just get up and have a regular routine, I have things to do every day. There’s no, I don’t just sit around!”
Russ says he walks about half a mile every day and thinks he’ll live to 105.
In 2010 there were almost 700 centurions in the state of Oregon, only 117 of those being men.