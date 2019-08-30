Man charged in assault of transgender person

Last weekend, a transgender person who we’re told had just moved to Oregon from Utah was eating lunch here at Agate Beach State Park, when another man who was upset that a transgender person, Lauren Jackson, had used the women’s restroom twice attacked her, assaulted her. Punched her in the face witnesses say more than ten times, hard enough to break her jaw and fracture her skull.”
Police say Fred Costanza, from Blackfoot, Idaho beat up Lauren Jackson. He’s charged with assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, but that may not be all.
Outside the Lincoln County Courthouse Thursday, a crowd of local clergy showed their support for Jackson, while she talked with the grand jury.
Pastor Bob Barrett explained, “She is new to the community. From what I understand is kind of homeless trying to find her way. She’s alone, and nobody should be alone, so we’re here to say to her, you are not alone, we are with you.”
Lincoln County Commissioner Claire Hall joined the religious leaders. She’s been a commissioner for 15 years but only came out as transgender a little more than a year ago. “I’ll say from my own experience,” Hall said, “even in the best of circumstances, coming out publicly as transgender is really difficult, and I cannot imagine, I cannot put myself in Lauren’s shoes.”
Our cameras weren’t allowed in for Jackson’s testimony to the grand jury, but Hall did talk to her.
Jackson may need reconstructive surgery and we are still waiting to find out what happens next to Fred Costanza. The grand jury could decide to charge him with a hate crime.