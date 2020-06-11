Man charged in connection with DUII crash in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A high-speed crash in a Medford neighborhood sent two people to the hospital.
Medford police said at about 11:37 p.m. on June 10, a truck reportedly going over 100 mph crashed on McAndrews Road between Brookdale Avenue and Thrasher Lane.
The two people inside were able to escape the wreckage on their own, but they still needed to be taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, 28-year-old Daniel Alfonzo, was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to police. He was charged with DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, criminal mischief, and assault.
“Stay safe out there friends,” MPD said. “Don’t drink and drive.”