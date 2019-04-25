Man charged in double homicide indicted by grand jury

SHADY COVE, Ore. — A Jackson County grand jury has indicted a Shady Cove man on murder charges.
Kit Warren Wilkins is accused of shooting and killing Shirley and Judy Gann over Easter weekend. Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found the women’s bodies at a home on Sarma Drive in Shady Cove Sunday morning.
Thursday morning, a grand jury indicted Wilkins on two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder. He’s being held at the Jackson County Jail without bail.
