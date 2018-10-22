Man charged with assaulting woman in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A suspect is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a 27-year-old woman and stealing her cell phone.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on October 21, a woman on 6th Street near K Street was approached by a man wearing a black mask. The man reportedly punched the woman in the face, sending both to the ground. The suspect then tried to take the victim’s cell phone.
According to police, the man’s mask came off during the struggle, allowing the victim to identify him as 38-year-old Daniel Hall.
Officers said Hall slammed the woman into the ground and shoved his arm against her throat. He threatened to stab the woman with a knife if she didn’t give up the phone. Finally, Hall took the phone and ran into a nearby alley.
A few hours later, Hall was found at near Southwest 5th Street and Southwest H Street. He was taken into custody and charged with robbery, assault, strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon, theft and possession of methamphetamine.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.