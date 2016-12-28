Home
Man charged with murder for brother’s death

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A man accused of shooting and killing his brother appears in Klamath County Court.

Travis Guy Kimball is charged with the murder of his younger brother Troy Kimball.

The shooting happened early Monday afternoon about six miles from Bonanza on East Langell Valley Road.

“This was a family dispute around the holidays.”  Said Klamath County District Attorney Rob Patridge.  “Sounds like there was alcohol involved.”

According to police reports, Travis Kimball called 911 to report that he’d stabbed his brother Troy, and then shot him.

“We certainly believe the cause of death was a gunshot wound.  Whether it’s one or more is yet to be determined.”  Adds D.A. Patridge.

Jail reports list Travis Kimball as being from Yreka.

Kimball was arraigned Tuesday afternoon by video from the Klamath County Jail.

State Police investigators were called in to process the crime scene, their reports will be presented to a grand jury.

“We completed the search warrant out at the residence.”  Notes Patridge.  “We are assessing the situation this morning, our plan is to go to grand jury on Thursday.”

No plea has yet been entered.

Kimball’s next court appearance is scheduled for next Tuesday.

