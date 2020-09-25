Home
Man charged with murder in the second degree

Crime News

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office announced this afternoon that a grand jury has indicted Brenden Rex Stansell on the charge of Murder in the Second Degree.

This is related to an incident that happened on September 18, 2020. Brenden Rex Stansell’s next scheduled court date is a preliminary hearing on September 29, 2020.

However, since the grand jury returned an indictment, that court date will be cancelled. The preliminary hearing will be replaced with an arraignment on the indictment. The court will assign a date for the arraignment on the indictment soon.

Due to the pending criminal proceedings in this case, no further facts have been publicly released regarding these incidents.

