Man charged with sex crimes against minors misses court date

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Central Point man accused of attempted rape has a warrant out for his arrest.
NBC5 News first told you about Christopher Stout not showing up at his arraignment Thursday.
Police say the 43-year old tried to take three elementary-aged girls out of a Grants Pass school.
Police were called after Allendale Elementary School spoke with family and confirmed he wasn’t approved to remove the girls.
Police say he was trying to pick up the girls with the intent of engaging in sexual contact with at least one of them.
Police took Stout into custody after the incident, but he was taken to the hospital for an apparent pre-existing medical condition before he was booked into jail. It remains unclear exactly where Stout was at the time of his arraignment.
He’s facing charges of attempted rape and online sexual corruption of a minor.