Man claims he was pistol-whipped during road rage incident in Portland

Portland, Ore. (KATU/CNN Newsource) – A Southeast Washington State man says he was pistol-whipped by someone yelling racial slurs at him during a road rage incident in Portland.
It’s a drive Armando said he’s done a hundred times. But on Friday night, his drive on Interstate 5 north was anything but typical.
Armando said, “I saw the car and the lights he was far away but he was flying going so fast and he came and he started tailgating and flashing lights.”
Trying to get away from the truck, Armando said he switched lanes. “So I went in the middle lane so he switched lanes too, he was riding behind my car tailgating, flashing lights.”
After switching lanes again he said that’s when the driver got more aggressive. “He got right close to pass my car and hit me.”
Days later, the damage is still visible as Armando’s car now sits in his driveway.
But he said he’s lucky he’s alive after pulling off the freeway Friday night
Armando said the man followed him–yelling racial slurs at him. “Get out of my country you Mexican. Go back to your home country or I will kill you.”
It didn’t stop there. Armando said, “He got back to his car, brought the gun and said get out of my country you **** Mexican mother **** or I will **** kill you.”
Armando said the man even put the gun to his head–an image he says he won’t forget. “I can still see the gun pointed at my forehead.”
Before leaving he said the man pistol whipped him, leaving a large bruise on Armando’s head.
“I feel sorry for the guy, he clearly needed help.”
More than anything Armando said he’s worried about what else this man may be capable of. “It makes me sad, I’m not the only victim, I’m pretty sure there’s more than one.”
Portland police are asking anyone with information on the case to reach out to them.