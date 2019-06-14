Man cleared of sexual assault charges

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man who stood accused of sexual abuse and rape was cleared of all charges Friday.
Derek Michael Stout was facing numerous charges for allegedly sexually and physically assaulting two girls during incidents that reportedly took place in 2015 and 2016 in the Sams Valley area.
The defense said Stout was innocent and the alleged victims’ own statements contradicted the charges.
Stout’s multi-day trial ended on June 13 with a jury finding Stout “not guilty” on all charges.
After he was cleared, Stout said, “It was insane to be an innocent person in these shoes and sit in jail and have no one believe you and have people throw rocks at you and insult you and assume your guilt, really. I was assumed guilty.”
Stout said he wants to thank God, his family for sticking by his side, and each of the jurors at the trial for really doing their due diligence and for caring about the case and his life.