Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ after fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a shooting on Interstate 5 near milepost 124 Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses reported a subject in a late model silver four-door sedan with no license plates, shot a male subject in another car while traveling southbound.

The victim was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg for treatment of a gunshot wound but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect reportedly continued on Interstate 5 southbound from milepost 123. A witness said the driver was a male that looked in his 30’s. He was also wearing a red baseball hat.

OSP is asking anyone who sees a vehicle and subject that matches the description to call 911. Do not approach the subject as he’s considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to call OSP and refer to case #SP19095157.

This is still an open investigation.

