Man convicted of manslaughter sentenced to 30 years in prison

JACKSON CO., Or- A man convicted of manslaughter was sentenced in court earlier today. Cody Templeton will serve 30 years in prison for the killing of Tom Peterson.
Templeton was arrested in January of 2018 after shooting 39-year-old Thomas Peterson in the head. Peterson was rushed to a hospital but later died.
Today, Templeton was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Peterson’s family members testified at the sentencing, and expressed their grief over their loss but also their hope for recovery for Templeton.
“Because I want to be mad, I want to be furious, yet all I can do is pray for you and hope that you get well. And hope that your family is well and hope that it doesn’t destroy your life. I think enough lives have been destroyed at this point. I think it needs to stop,” said a member of the victim’s family while testifying.
The court determined that Templeton qualified as a dangerous offender due to the combination of his substance use, schizophrenia disorder, and the nature of the crime. Templeton will serve ten years of his sentence before the parole review board reevaluates his sentencing.
Grace Smith is a reporter for NBC5 News. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of the University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami's beaches, she's thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.