Man convicted of “revenge porn” in custody

Washington County, Ore. – A 31-year-old man who is reportedly the first person sentenced under Oregon State’s “revenge porn” law is back in custody after failing to report to jail in December of last year.
A woman filed a complaint against Barber in June 2016 after she claimed she found pornographic videos of them on multiple adult websites. The woman said while the videos were made with her consent while she was dating Barber, he posted the videos after they broke up without her knowledge or permission.
Benjamin Barber was sentenced on December 1 to six months in jail following his conviction on five counts of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he didn’t show up to jail the following day.
According to The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Barber was arrested at a Portland home on June 20, roughly six months since his original sentencing.
During his latest court appearance, a judge added two additional years to Barber’s sentence for parole violations.