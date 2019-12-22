Man dead after being hit by two cars in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man is dead after he was struck by two cars on Highway 99 near Glenwood Road early Sunday morning.
Oregon State Police says a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 99 when it struck 27-year old Anthony Lux of Phoenix, who was in the roadway. A southbound vehicle also struck Lux. Both of the drivers were identified.
Lux was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Highway 99 was reduced to one lane in both directions for roughly two hours.
Medford Police Department, Phoenix Police Department, Talent Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Medford Fire, Mercy Flights ambulance, and ODOT assisted OSP.
