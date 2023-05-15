Man declared dead, woman still missing after Rogue River drowning incident

GALICE, Ore. – Investigators are releasing more details about a drowning incident near Galice.

On the afternoon of Friday, May 12, a man and a woman were with their dog near the boat ramp at Indian Mary Park. At some point, the dog swam across the Rogue River and wouldn’t swim back.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said the woman got into the water to get the dog, but she couldn’t fight the swift current.

The man tried to throw a rope to the woman, but the attempt was not successful.

Witnesses told deputies the man went into the river to rescue the woman, but he was also overwhelmed by the current and went underwater.

People who were at the scene were able to pull the man out of the water, but he later died at a local hospital.

The woman was last seen floating down the river. She was still missing as of Monday afternoon, JCSO said.

Deputies said they’ll provide more details when they become available.

