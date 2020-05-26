Man dies after being handcuffed by Minnesota police

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KARE) – The FBI is investigating a possible civil rights violation after a black man died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
The incident occurred Monday night after police officials responded to reports of a forgery in progress outside a convenience store.
Police arrived and found a man, described as being in his 40s, inside his car. He was told to get out of his car by the officers. That’s when officers say the man resisted them.
Video footage of the incident shows an officer kneeling on the man’s neck as he begs for help, saying several times, “I cannot breathe.”
After several minutes the man on the ground stopped moving. Police called an ambulance and the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey became emotional at a press conference Tuesday, describing the incident. He apologized to the man’s family and to the black community.
Frey said, “Being black in America should not be a death sentence. For five minutes we watched as a white officer pressed his knee into the neck of a black man. For five minutes… when you hear someone call for help, you are supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic human sense.”
The officers have been placed on relieved of duty status, meaning they will have no law enforcement duties or responsibilities while the FBI investigates.