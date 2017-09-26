Home
Man dies after falling onto rocks near Brookings

Man dies after falling onto rocks near Brookings

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Brookings, Ore. – A Colorado man died after a falling onto rocks along the Oregon coast Monday.

Oregon State Police responded to the Mill Beach area near Brookings around 7:00 p.m. after they received a report of a man who slipped and fell approximately 50 feet onto rocks and then into the ocean during a climb.

OSP said the Brookings Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene and they were able to recover the man. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Jeremy Tilton from Leadville, Colorado.

He was with several friends who are cooperating with the investigation.

No foul play is suspected, according to OSP.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics