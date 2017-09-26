Man dies after falling onto rocks near Brookings

Brookings, Ore. – A Colorado man died after a falling onto rocks along the Oregon coast Monday.
Oregon State Police responded to the Mill Beach area near Brookings around 7:00 p.m. after they received a report of a man who slipped and fell approximately 50 feet onto rocks and then into the ocean during a climb.
OSP said the Brookings Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene and they were able to recover the man. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
The man was identified as 27-year-old Jeremy Tilton from Leadville, Colorado.
He was with several friends who are cooperating with the investigation.
No foul play is suspected, according to OSP.