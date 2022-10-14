Man dies after getting hit by road striping truck in Brookings

BROOKINGS, Ore. – An elderly man died after he was hit by a paint striping truck in Brookings.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, October 9, a truck from a Salem striping and curbing company was doing work in Brookings.

While painting stripes on a section of roadway on Pacific View Drive, 73-year-old Chester Leonhardt reportedly stumbled in front of the truck, which ran over him.

Leonhardt was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, CCSO said.

Deputies didn’t say if any criminal or civil charges would be filed due to the incident.