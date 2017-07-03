Man dies at Oregon Rainbow Gathering

Grant County, Ore. – An unidentified man died at the Rainbow Gathering in the Malheur National Forest.
A July 2 press release from Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer states the man collapsed near an improvised medical station at the gathering off Forest Road 24.
An emergency room doctor who happened to be at the scene provided medical treatment to the man for a number of minutes without success.
Investigators are working to identify the man by sending his fingerprints to Oregon State Police’s identification bureau.
Once the man’s identity has been established, deputies will notify next of kin.