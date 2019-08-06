Man dies in Coos Bay golf cart crash

COOS BAY, Ore. – A man was killed in a golf cart crash in Coos Bay over the weekend.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said on August 3, 50-year-old Frank Dilworth of Springfield was driving a golf cart with a passenger at a Coos Bay golf course. When Dilworth tried to drive down a steep embankment, the cart crashed.
According to deputies, Dilworth was killed in the incident. His passenger received minor injuries.
“The Coos County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident,” deputies said, “and offers condolences to Mr. Dilworth’s family.”