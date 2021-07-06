Man dies in crash near Medford airport

MEDFORD, Ore. – One person died after a crash near the Medford airport.
Police said just after 6:00 p.m. on July 5, 31-year-old Wyatt McCree of Medford was driving a Honda Civic southbound on Bullock Road. When negotiating a curve south of Terminal Spur Road, he crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on.
McCree was killed in the crash. The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries. They were the only people involved in the incident.
Medford police said alcohol and excessive speed on the part of McCree may be contributing factors in the crash.
MPD released no further information.