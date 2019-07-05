Man dies in Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – One person was killed in a crash along a rural Josephine County road.
Just after midnight on July 5, a red Honda Civic traveling on Dick George Road left the roadway for unknown reasons and flipped several times, according to Oregon State Police.
All three of the vehicle’s occupants were ejected from the car. OSP believes none of them were wearing seatbelts.
Two of the people involved—ages 19 and 21—sustained serious injuries in the crash. A third person, 21-year-old Roman Duncan of Cave Junction, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.